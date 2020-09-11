Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s 205 Live

WWE has set a tag team match as the first-announced bout for this week’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced on Thursday evening that Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will take on Legado del Fantasma on Friday’s episode. Legado del Fantasma assaulted Lorcan and Burch on last week’s episode.

The announcement for the match is below:

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch to trade haymakers with Legado del Fantasma

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch were probably liking their chances of picking up their second consecutive victory against Ever-Rise last week.

After all, The Brit-Am Brawlers had Chase Parker & Matt Martel on the ropes with a combination of fierce strikes, punishing suplexes and some deadly double-team maneuvers.

Unfortunately for Lorcan & Burch, they never got the chance to put their newfound rivals down for a three-count, as Legado del Fantasma suddenly stormed the ring with steel chairs and began swinging for the fences on all four Superstars.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza even went so far as to place duct tape over the eyes and mouths of Ever-Rise while “The Leader of Leaders” looked dead into the camera and proclaimed, “This is my show.”

Lorcan and Burch would certainly beg to differ, and this Friday, they’ll have their chance to retaliate when they square off with Wilde and Mendoza for what is sure to be a hard-hitting tag team collision that will not be for the faint of heart.

Mendoza and Wilde are on the biggest roll of their careers since aligning with Escobar, but who will prevail when they slug it out with the take-no-prisoners Lorcan and Burch?

Find out on a can’t-miss edition of The Most Exciting Hour on Television, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network at 10/9 C!