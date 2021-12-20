wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a tag team match for this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Sunday that the Creed Brothers will take on Grizzled Young Veterans on the show.
You can see the full announcement of the match below:
The Creed Brothers and GYV look to settle the score inside the ring
The Creed Brothers were not too happy about being collateral damage in The Grizzled Young Veterans dispute with Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen.
GYV’s attempt to thwart Briggs & Jensen backfired and ended up giving The Creed Brothers a rare loss since making their debut in NXT. Julius & Brutus Creed returned the favor by making an appearance at ringside to distract Zack Gibson & James Drake in their loss to Jacket Time.
Can GYV scheme their way to a victory against the punishing Creed Brothers? Tune in Tuesday night to find out as the two teams collide on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.
