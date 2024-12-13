Tag Team Match Added To TNA Final Resolution

A tag team battle has been set for tomorrow’s TNA Final Resolution event. TNA announced on tonight’s episode of Impact that The Rascalz vs. Jake Something and Hammerstone vs. PCO and Sami Callihan is set for Friday’s TNA+ show.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. KUSHIDA

* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. AJ Francis

* TNA World Tag Team Championships Tables Match: The Hardys vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Tasha Steelz

* TNA World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin

* Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Leon Slater vs. JDC

* Ace Austin vs. Trent Seven

* The Rascalz vs. Sami Callihan & PCO vs. Jake Something & Hammerstone