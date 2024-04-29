Tag Team Match Announced For TNA Under Siege

TNA Wrestling has announced a tag team match for Under Siege, as Josh Alexander and Eric Young team up against Steve Maclin & Frankie Kazarian. The event takes place this Friday at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA X Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Ace Austin OR Trey Miguel

* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Spitfire (c) vs. Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich

* Jordynne Grace & PCO vs. Steph de Lander & KON

* Jake Something vs. Hammerstone

* Broken Matt Hardy, Mike Bailey & Trent Seven vs. The System

* Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. Steve Maclin & Frankie Kazarian