Tag Team Match Announced For TNA Under Siege
TNA Wrestling has announced a tag team match for Under Siege, as Josh Alexander and Eric Young team up against Steve Maclin & Frankie Kazarian. The event takes place this Friday at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TNA X Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Ace Austin OR Trey Miguel
* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Spitfire (c) vs. Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich
* Jordynne Grace & PCO vs. Steph de Lander & KON
* Jake Something vs. Hammerstone
* Broken Matt Hardy, Mike Bailey & Trent Seven vs. The System
* Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. Steve Maclin & Frankie Kazarian
BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon teams up with @TheEricYoung to battle @FrankieKazarian and @SteveMaclin in a Tag Team Match at #TNAUnderSiege LIVE from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, NY, exclusively on TNA+!
Be there LIVE: https://t.co/LoHD9Rg8B1 pic.twitter.com/XzjZhFxeOD
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 29, 2024