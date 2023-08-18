Tag Team Match Added to Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a tag team match for tonight’s WWE Smackdown, with Charlotte Flair & Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY & Bayley. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Edge vs. Sheamus

* Charlotte Flair & Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY & Bayley

* The Grayson Waller Effect w/ guest Rey Mysterio

The list of Superstars lining up to challenge WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY is growing. Damage CTRL, however, are out to prove that they run the blue brand.

In a post-SummerSlam contest between Charlotte Flair and Asuka last week, SKY brought an early end to the showdown when she hit a double dropkick on Flair and Asuka and caused a no-contest.

As a result, Bayley and SKY will now take on Bianca Belair and Flair in a tag team matchup.

Can Damage CTRL make a major statement early in IYO’s reign? Find out TONIGHT at 8/7 C on FOX.