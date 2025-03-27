wrestling / News

Tag Team Match, Will Ospreay’s Return Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

March 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 4-2-25 Image Credit: AEW

A tag team match and the return of Will Ospreay have been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the announced card below for next week’s show, which takes place on Wednesday and is the final episode before AEW Dynasty:

* Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir vs. Willow Nightingale & Swerve Strickland
* Will Ospreay returns

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading