wrestling / News
Tag Team Match, Will Ospreay’s Return Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
March 26, 2025
A tag team match and the return of Will Ospreay have been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the announced card below for next week’s show, which takes place on Wednesday and is the final episode before AEW Dynasty:
* Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir vs. Willow Nightingale & Swerve Strickland
* Will Ospreay returns
