Tag Team Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT

A new tag team bout is official for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on Tuesday that Hank Walker & Tank Ledger will face Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe on tonight’s show after the two ended up at odds in last week’s tag team battle royale.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs tonight on The CW, is:

* Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans

* Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley vs. Jazmyn Nyx & Jacy Jayne

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

* Oba Femi appears

* We’ll hear from Giulia