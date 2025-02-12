wrestling / News

Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

February 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 2-18-25 Image Credit: WWE

Zaria and Sol Ruca will battle the Meta-Four on next week’s episode of NXT. It was announced on Tuesday’s episode that Zaria and Ruca will take on Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson on next week’s show.

The match is the first announced for next Tuesday’s episode, which will also feature fallout from NXT Vengeance Day which takes place on Saturday.

