wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
February 11, 2025 | Posted by
Zaria and Sol Ruca will battle the Meta-Four on next week’s episode of NXT. It was announced on Tuesday’s episode that Zaria and Ruca will take on Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson on next week’s show.
The match is the first announced for next Tuesday’s episode, which will also feature fallout from NXT Vengeance Day which takes place on Saturday.
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Addresses His Relationship With Bret Hart, Shares Details of Their Last Meeting
- Tony Schiavone Says Larry Zbyszko Was a Tremendous Color Commentator In WCW
- More On AEW Releases Of Malakai Black, Miro & Ricky Starks
- Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Was ‘Insulted’ By Finish of ECW One Night Stand 2006, Fine With It Now