Tag Team Match Added To Tomorrow’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a tag team match for tomorrow’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Sunday that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will face off with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on Monday’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live tomorrow on USA Network, is:

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

* Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

* Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston

* Drew McIntyre to appear

* Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser