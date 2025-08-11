Tag Team Match Added To Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a tag team matches for tonight’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on Monday afternoon that Dominik Mysterio & El Grande Americano vs. AJ Styles & Dragon Lee will take place on tonight’s show.

The announcement notes:

AJ Styles will team with Dragon Lee for the first time as they collide with Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano.

“Dirty” Dom took down Lee last week with help from three different El Grande Americanos.

After the match, The Phenomenal One evened the playing field in his attempt to attack Mysterio.

This Monday, the teams will lock horns as Styles looks to gain another match against the Intercontinental Champion.

Three of the four Superstars will also compete in the same bout at AAA Triplemanía XXXIII, as AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, Lee, Mysterio, and Americano clash for the title in a Fatal 4-Way Match.