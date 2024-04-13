wrestling / News

Tag Team Match Added To Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW

April 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Adam Pearce announced a tag team match for Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, with Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile. This was set up on Twitter, with all four women taking shots at each other.

Pearce wrote: “This online hot air reminds me that words are wind… but these blow like fightin’ words. So this Monday on #WWERaw, 8/7c on @USANetwork, that’s what you’ll do: Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell. It is official.

Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable
* Dominik Mysterio vs. Andrade
* Jey Uso vs. Finn Bálor
* Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
* Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile
* Rhea Ripley to address Liv Morgan’s surprise attack
* Sheamus returns
* Cody Rhodes appears

