Tag Team Match Added To Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW

In a post on Twitter, Adam Pearce announced a tag team match for Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, with Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile. This was set up on Twitter, with all four women taking shots at each other.

Pearce wrote: “This online hot air reminds me that words are wind… but these blow like fightin’ words. So this Monday on #WWERaw, 8/7c on @USANetwork, that’s what you’ll do: Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell. It is official.”

Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell It is official. (And the best hot dog is #ChicagoStyle.) https://t.co/dBz4m0LgIO — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) April 13, 2024

Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Andrade

* Jey Uso vs. Finn Bálor

* Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

* Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile

* Rhea Ripley to address Liv Morgan’s surprise attack

* Sheamus returns

* Cody Rhodes appears