Tag Team Match Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a tag team match for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Nick Aldis announced on Twitter on Friday that The Motor City Machine Guns will face two as-yet-unnamed members of Solo Sikoa’s MFTs on the show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live tonight on USA Network, is:

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. MFTs

* Cody Rhodes appears

* John Cena appears