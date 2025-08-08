wrestling / News

Tag Team Match Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

August 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Motor City Machine Guns 10-18-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a tag team match for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Nick Aldis announced on Twitter on Friday that The Motor City Machine Guns will face two as-yet-unnamed members of Solo Sikoa’s MFTs on the show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live tonight on USA Network, is:

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. MFTs
* Cody Rhodes appears
* John Cena appears

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading