Tag Team Match Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
August 8, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced a tag team match for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Nick Aldis announced on Twitter on Friday that The Motor City Machine Guns will face two as-yet-unnamed members of Solo Sikoa’s MFTs on the show.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live tonight on USA Network, is:
* Motor City Machine Guns vs. MFTs
* Cody Rhodes appears
* John Cena appears
