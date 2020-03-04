Tag Team Rematch Announced For Friday’s Smackdown

WWE has announced that there will be a rematch on Friday’s episode of Smackdown, with Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans and Naomi. The two teams fought on last week’s episode, which saw Naomi pin the Smackdown Women’s champion. The episode will also feature a new Firefly Funhouse as Bray Wyatt addresses his match with John Cena at Wrestlemania 36.