wrestling / News
Tag Team Rematch Announced For Friday’s Smackdown
March 4, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced that there will be a rematch on Friday’s episode of Smackdown, with Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans and Naomi. The two teams fought on last week’s episode, which saw Naomi pin the Smackdown Women’s champion. The episode will also feature a new Firefly Funhouse as Bray Wyatt addresses his match with John Cena at Wrestlemania 36.
As first announced on @WWETheBump, @LaceyEvansWWE & @NaomiWWE will team up THIS FRIDAY to battle @itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE in a sure to be heated rematch on #SmackDown!https://t.co/7FaqB8dRhW
— WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE News: Video Appears to Show Brock Lesnar Telling Drew McIntyre to ‘Pick Up The Belt’ On RAW, FCW Story First Look
- Other Wrestling Promoters Comment on Sonny Onoo, GCW Responds to Onoo on Great Muta/WrestleCon Situation
- AEW Revolution Early PPV Numbers Have Reportedly ‘Done Well,’ B/R Live Numbers Increased ‘Over 10 Percent’
- Renee Young Discusses If She’s Been Treated Differently in WWE Since Jon Moxley’s Departure, How She Reacted When Moxley Told Her He Wanted to Leave, If He’s Happy in AEW