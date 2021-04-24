wrestling / News
Tag Team Rematch & More Set For Next Week’s Raw
April 23, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has set a rematch and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company aired an ad for Raw on Friday’s Smackdown that announced a rematch pitting Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman against T-BAR and MACE. The two sides were set to face off on this week’s episode and it ended up being a handicap match in which Braun Strowman came out to save McIntyre. The match ended with the two former RETRIBUTION members being unmasked.
Also announced for Raw is Bobby Lashley addressing Drew McIntyre ahead of their WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash.
Raw airs next Monday live on USA Network.
