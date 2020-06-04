Tag Team Returns, Wins #1 Contender’s Match on NXT (Pics, Video)

Breezango have returned to NXT, and just like that they have a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships thanks to their win on tonight’s episode. Tyler Breeze and Fandango returned during tonight’s episode as part of the triple threat tag team match also featuring Undisputed ERA and the team of Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan. The team ended up winning and earned a shot at Imperium’s tag team titles.

Breezango hasn’t competed on NXT TV since December 11th of last year, when they defeated the Singh Brothers.