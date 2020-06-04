wrestling / News
Tag Team Returns, Wins #1 Contender’s Match on NXT (Pics, Video)
Breezango have returned to NXT, and just like that they have a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships thanks to their win on tonight’s episode. Tyler Breeze and Fandango returned during tonight’s episode as part of the triple threat tag team match also featuring Undisputed ERA and the team of Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan. The team ended up winning and earned a shot at Imperium’s tag team titles.
Breezango hasn’t competed on NXT TV since December 11th of last year, when they defeated the Singh Brothers.
#UndisputedERA vs. #Breezango vs. @_StarDESTROYER & @strongstylebrit 👊👊👊
Who will challenge #Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championships? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/dehDaFPunU
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2020
Hasn't missed a beat x2. #WWENXT @WWEFandango pic.twitter.com/IRgnjOQDfG
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 4, 2020
Houston, we 𝘥𝘰𝘯'𝘵 have a problem. 📞👨🚀@WWEFandango & @MmmGorgeous are victorious in the No. 1 Contender's #TripleThreat Tag Team Match! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/L6A1vR5MPj
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2020
The #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles picture just got a lot more crowded.@WWEFandango @MmmGorgeous @FabianAichner @Marcel_B_WWE @Malcolmvelli @RealRinkuSingh @gurjar_saurav pic.twitter.com/n5lbJGYsB6
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 4, 2020
