Tag Team Tables Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

April 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has announced a Tables Match and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The following matches were announced on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on FOX:

* Tables Match: Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland
* Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

