Tag Team Tables Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
April 29, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Tables Match and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The following matches were announced on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on FOX:
* Tables Match: Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland
* Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown! @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @WWESheamus @RidgeWWE pic.twitter.com/9nhY8XdHIb
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2022