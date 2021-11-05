Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a #1 contender’s match for the Impact World Tag Team Championships for next week’s show. During Thursday’s show, the following matches were announced for next week on AXS TV:

* Impact World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Chris Bey & Hikuelo vs. Finjuice

* Undead Bridesmaids (Kimber Lee & Brandi Lauren) vs. Decay