Tag Team Title Match Added To Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced a RAW tag team title match for this week’s episode of WWE RAW, with RK-Bro defending against AJ Styles & Omos. The champions hold two victories over the challengers, at both Summerslam and Crown Jewel.

The intense rivalry RK-Bro and AJ Styles and Omos truly reached a boiling point when Randy Orton & Riddle seized the Raw Tag Team Titles from their adversaries at SummerSlam and burned like never before when the two tandems stole the show in their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel.

Now, what will happen when The Viper and The Original Bro will once again step into the ring with the personification of intimidation The Phenomenal One and his “Own Personal Colossus”?