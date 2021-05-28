wrestling / News

Tag Team Title Match Added To Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

May 28, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced a Smackdown Tag Team title match for tonight’s episode, with Rey & Dominik Mysterio defending against Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler. This is a rematch from Wrestlemania Backlash, where the Mysterios won the titles.

The only other match announced for tonight is the Usos against the Street Profits.

