Tag Team Title Match and More Set For Next Week’s NXT

– WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of NXT, including an NXT Tag Team Championship match. WWE has announced that the Street Profits will defend their championships against the Undisputed Era on next Wednesday’s show. In addition, Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic will have a rematch of their match back on February 27th before Lee and then Dijakovic came down with injuries.

The show takes place next Wednesday on WWE Network.