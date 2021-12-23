wrestling / News

Tag Team Title Match Announced For GCW Die 4 This

December 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Die 4 This

The Briscoes will defend the GCW Tag Team Championships at the company’s Die 4 This show on New Year’s Day. GCW has announced that the champions will face Blake Christian and Alex Zayne on the PPV, with the titles on the line.

The show will take place from Atlantic City, New Jersey on January 1st and airs live on FITE TV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW Die 4 This, The Briscoes, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading