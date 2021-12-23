wrestling / News
Tag Team Title Match Announced For GCW Die 4 This
December 23, 2021 | Posted by
The Briscoes will defend the GCW Tag Team Championships at the company’s Die 4 This show on New Year’s Day. GCW has announced that the champions will face Blake Christian and Alex Zayne on the PPV, with the titles on the line.
The show will take place from Atlantic City, New Jersey on January 1st and airs live on FITE TV.
*NEW YEAR'S DAY UPDATE!*
Just Signed:
GCW Tag Title Match
THE BRISCOES
vs
BLAKE CHRISTIAN & ALEX ZAYNE
Plus:
Alex Colon vs JWM
Tracy Williams vs Calvin Tankman
Homicide Returns
more
Get Tix:https://t.co/pao4INUnlD
Watch #GCWDie4This LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/vbDbcy0rSB pic.twitter.com/eK5Ar5aQ82
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 23, 2021
