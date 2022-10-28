wrestling / News
Tag Team Title Match Announced For Impact Wrestling Over Drive
Impact Wrestling has announced a tag team title match for their upcoming PPV Overdrive, which happens on November 18. Heath and Rhino will defend against The Major Players, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. The event will take place in Louisville at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Impact World Tag Team Titles: Heath & Rhino (c) vs. The Major Players
* Impact X Division Championship, Tournament Final: TBD vs. TBD.
BREAKING: @HEATHXXII and @Rhyno313 will defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against The Major Players on November 18 at #OverDrive in Louisville!
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/xBW9AlJhrA#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/XmS1sSJdhS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Unique Money in the Bank Cash-In Idea ‘On The Table’ For Austin Theory
- Mick Foley On What Made Bret Hart Such A Great Wrestler, Bret’s Ability To Come Up With Creative Spots
- CM Punk’s Dog Was Reportedly Hurt During All Out Altercation
- Kevin Owens On What’s Changed in WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Exit, His Own Heel Work