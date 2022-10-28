Tag Team Title Match Announced For Impact Wrestling Over Drive

Impact Wrestling has announced a tag team title match for their upcoming PPV Overdrive, which happens on November 18. Heath and Rhino will defend against The Major Players, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. The event will take place in Louisville at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Impact World Tag Team Titles: Heath & Rhino (c) vs. The Major Players

* Impact X Division Championship, Tournament Final: TBD vs. TBD.