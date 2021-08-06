wrestling / News
Tag Team Title Match Announced For Impact Emergence
We now have a World Tag Team Championship match set for Impact Emergence. It was revealed on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling that the Good Brothers will defend their championships in a rematch against Violent By Design, who they defeated at Slammiversary for the championships in a four-way match, as well as the team of Willie Mack & Rich Swann.
The match is the only bout announced so far for Emergence, which is set to take place on August 20th and will be an Impact! Plus event.
Violent By Design has some business with The Elite. #IMPACTonAXSTV @KennyOmegamanX @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA @TheEricYoung @CodyDeaner @Rhyno313 @bigjoedoering pic.twitter.com/VFQw16Rcgq
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 6, 2021
Violent By Design may be getting their shot at #Emergence, but so will @GottaGetSwann and @Willie_Mack! #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore @TheEricYoung @bigjoedoering @CodyDeaner @Rhyno313 pic.twitter.com/sACOPmgik1
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bray Wyatt Reportedly Was On Hiatus Due To ‘Undisclosed Physical Ailment’ Prior To Release
- NWA, Samoa Joe, FTR and Others React To Passing Of Bobby Eaton
- Cassie Lee Says Her WWE Release Broke Her Heart, Blames Herself For IIconics Split
- Kevin Nash On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Is Greatest Worker Of All Time, Trying To Recruit Shawn Michaels To WCW