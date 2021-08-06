Tag Team Title Match Announced For Impact Emergence

We now have a World Tag Team Championship match set for Impact Emergence. It was revealed on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling that the Good Brothers will defend their championships in a rematch against Violent By Design, who they defeated at Slammiversary for the championships in a four-way match, as well as the team of Willie Mack & Rich Swann.

The match is the only bout announced so far for Emergence, which is set to take place on August 20th and will be an Impact! Plus event.