wrestling / News

Tag Team Title Match Announced For Impact Emergence

August 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Emergence

We now have a World Tag Team Championship match set for Impact Emergence. It was revealed on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling that the Good Brothers will defend their championships in a rematch against Violent By Design, who they defeated at Slammiversary for the championships in a four-way match, as well as the team of Willie Mack & Rich Swann.

The match is the only bout announced so far for Emergence, which is set to take place on August 20th and will be an Impact! Plus event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Emergence, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading