Tag Team Title Match Gets Stipulation For This Week’s WWE NXT
We now know the stipulation for the Tag Team Title match on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Raw that Pretty Deadly’s title defense against the Creed Brothers will take place in a Steel Cage, as voted by the fans.
You can see the
* NXT Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match: Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers
* NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. fan-picked opponent
* Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Cameron Grimes & TBD
* Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James & Arianna Grace
* Hank Walker vs. Javier Bernal
* Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley
* Quincy Elliott debuts
* NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year revealed
