Tag Team Title Match, Money in the Bank Replay Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
WWE has set a Tag Team Title match, a Money in the Bank replay and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura will face The New Day for the championships on next Friday’s episode.
Also announced for the show are:
* Money in the Bank Replay: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
* Non-Title Match: Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley.
