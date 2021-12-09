wrestling / News

Tag Team Title Match & More Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

December 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 12-8-21

AEW has four matches established for this week’s Rampage, including a Tag Team Championship defense and more. The company has set the following matches for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* AEW World Tag Team Championships Match: The Lucha Bros vs. FTR
* Ruby Soho & Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford & Nyla Rose
* Adam Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Hook vs. Fuego Del Sol

