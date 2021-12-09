wrestling / News
Tag Team Title Match & More Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage
December 8, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has four matches established for this week’s Rampage, including a Tag Team Championship defense and more. The company has set the following matches for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:
* AEW World Tag Team Championships Match: The Lucha Bros vs. FTR
* Ruby Soho & Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford & Nyla Rose
* Adam Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Hook vs. Fuego Del Sol
More Trending Stories
- Conflicting Report on Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair’s Alleged Split, Andrade Suggests Report on Break-Up Is ‘Fake News’
- Backstage Update on WWE NXT Contract Status for Candice LeRae
- JONAH Comments On Awkward Moment He Had Meeting Vince McMahon
- Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want To Have To Wrestle To Pay Bills Like Ric Flair