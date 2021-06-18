wrestling / News
Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
June 17, 2021 | Posted by
The Tag Team Championships will be on the line on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on tonight’s show that courtesy of Satoshi Kojima’s win over Rhino, Kojima and Eddie Edwards will get a shot at Violent By Design and the Tag Team Titles.
You can see the full lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and Twitch:
* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Violent by Design vs. Satoshi Kojima & Eddie Edwards.
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susan
* Kiera Hogan vs. Rosemary
* Mahabali Shera & Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel & Petey Williams.
