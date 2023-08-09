Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced an NXT Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s show. The following matches were announced for next week’s episode, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. The Dyad

* NXT Championship #1 Contender Match: Wes Lee vs. Dijak

* Blair Davenport vs. Dana Brooke

* Trick Williams vs. Drew Gulak