Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
January 22, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s WWE Raw. The company announced the following for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network and is the first episode after the Royal Rumble:
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day vs. DIY
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston
* Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso
