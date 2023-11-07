wrestling / News

Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

November 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 11-13-23 Image Credit: WWE

The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships will be on the line on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced the following matches for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso
* Ivar vs. The Miz
* Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Tegan Nox vs. Piper Niven

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading