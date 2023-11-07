wrestling / News
Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
November 6, 2023 | Posted by
The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships will be on the line on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced the following matches for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso
* Ivar vs. The Miz
* Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Tegan Nox vs. Piper Niven
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw
Early predictions? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vYUmoSA5Xm
— WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2023
