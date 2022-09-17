wrestling / News
Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
September 16, 2022 | Posted by
A WWE Tag Team Championship match is among the bouts set for next week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced the following matches and segment for next week’s show, which airs from Salt Lake City live on FOX:
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Ridge Holland & Butch
* Braun Strowman vs. Otis
* Roman Reigns appears
