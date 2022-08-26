Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

A Tag Team Championship match and more are official for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:

* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. The OGK

* Impact Knockouts Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Mickie James returns to make an announcement