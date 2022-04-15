wrestling / News
Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT UK
WWE has announced an NXT UK Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s episode of NXT UK. It was announced on tonight’s episode of NXT UK that the following matches will go down next week:
* NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match: Moustache Mountain vs. Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith
* Back Alley Brawl: Sam Gradwell vs. Kenny Williams
NXT UK airs Thursdays on Peacock and WWE Network.
#MoustacheMountain and @olivercarterGH & @AshtonSmith_WWE are ready to do whatever it takes for the #NXTUK Tag Team Titles in their upcoming 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. pic.twitter.com/t7pa7OTyGx
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 14, 2022
There is no @NXTUK team, no brothers, no firms, no families, no organisms or mountains that are more deserving to be called champions than Smith&Carter – real talk 🥽🔥 #HottestTagTeamUnderTheSun #AlwaysForward #nxtuk https://t.co/iANuDl6WQ7
— Oliver Carter 🇬🇭🇨🇭 (@olivercarterGH) April 14, 2022
.@sam_gradwell plans to bring the streets to @KennyWilliamsUK in an extremely personal Back Alley Brawl next week on #NXTUK. pic.twitter.com/KCVhWz58ek
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 14, 2022
