Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT UK

April 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT UK Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced an NXT UK Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s episode of NXT UK. It was announced on tonight’s episode of NXT UK that the following matches will go down next week:

* NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match: Moustache Mountain vs. Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith
* Back Alley Brawl: Sam Gradwell vs. Kenny Williams

NXT UK airs Thursdays on Peacock and WWE Network.

