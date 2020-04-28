Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week’s Raw

The Street Profits will defend the Raw Tag Team Championships on next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will defend the titles against The Viking Raiders.

Erik and Ivar were last seen last week on Raw in an odd “Carpool Karaoke”-style segment. There was no reference or mention of it on this week’s episode.

Next week’s Raw was reportedly taped earlier on Monday and will air next Monday on USA Network.