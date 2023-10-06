Tag Team Title Match & More Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

The Rascalz will defend the Impact Tag Team Championships on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The following matches have been announced for next week’s show, which airs on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube:

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Rascalz vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan

* Best Of Three Falls Killer Impact Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Winner Gets #20 Spot, Loser Gets #1 Spot In Bound For Glory Call Your Shot Gauntlet: Eric Young vs. Jake Something vs. Champagne Singh vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Dirty Dango