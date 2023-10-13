wrestling / News

Tag Team Title Match Official For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

October 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown TTT Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso’s Undisputed Tag Team Championship defense is officially set for tonight’s Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that Rhodes and Uso will defend the titles against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on tonight’s show. The match was made after the champs laid out an open challenge tonight and Waller & Theory accepted.

Smackdown airs live tonight on FOX.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading