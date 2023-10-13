wrestling / News
Tag Team Title Match Official For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso’s Undisputed Tag Team Championship defense is officially set for tonight’s Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that Rhodes and Uso will defend the titles against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on tonight’s show. The match was made after the champs laid out an open challenge tonight and Waller & Theory accepted.
Smackdown airs live tonight on FOX.
🚨🚨🚨
Looks like @_Theory1 & @GraysonWWE have accepted the Open Challenge thrown out by the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, @CodyRhodes and Jey Uso…#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/QOTWiqio8h
— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2023
IT IS OFFICIAL.@_Theory1 & @GraysonWWE will face Jey @WWEUsos & @CodyRhodes for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles TONIGHT on the Season Premiere of #SmackDown!
📺 8/7c on @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/X7DZYlldNw
— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2023
