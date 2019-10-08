wrestling / News
Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week’s Raw
October 7, 2019 | Posted by
– Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will defend their Tag Team Championships on next week’s episode of Raw. The Viking Raiders defeated Roode and Ziggler in a non-title match on this week’s episode to earn the title shot.
Next week’s Raw takes place in Denver, Colorado and airs live on USA Network.
NEXT WEEK:@Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE battle @HEELZiggler& @RealRobertRoode for the #RAW Tag Team Titles! pic.twitter.com/G5A4j3ypL9
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Porn Company Brazzers Takes Shot At WWE Over Hell in a Cell Main Event
- WWE Chronicle Shows Footage of Matt Riddle-Goldberg Meeting
- Triple H on Why He Doesn’t Think Of Himself As ‘The Boss,’ Having to Deliver Bad News to Talent
- Jim Ross Recalls Being Uncertain If Steve Austin Would Return For Bad Blood, Austin’s Reaction to Injury