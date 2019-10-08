wrestling / News

Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week’s Raw

October 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raw 10-14-19

– Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will defend their Tag Team Championships on next week’s episode of Raw. The Viking Raiders defeated Roode and Ziggler in a non-title match on this week’s episode to earn the title shot.

Next week’s Raw takes place in Denver, Colorado and airs live on USA Network.

