Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has a Raw Tag Team Championship match set for next week’s show. Bobby Lashley and MVP won Tag Team Turmoil, which took place as a two-part match, on tonight’s show to earn a match against RKBro. WWE announced that the match will take place on next week’s episode.

Lashley and Orton are set to face off for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules after Lashley accepted the challenge from Orton on tonight’s episode. As of now, the Tag Team Title match is the only bout announced for next week.