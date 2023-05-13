wrestling / News
Tag Team Title Match Set For WWE Night Of Champions
May 12, 2023 | Posted by
Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will battle for the WWE Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Reigns appeared and praised Solo Sikoa for stepping up in the Bloodline’s match against Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle at WWE Backlash.
Reigns then announced that he and Sikoa will face Owens and Zayn for the Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions.
Night of Champions takes place on May 27th from Saudi Arabia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.
BREAKING: At #WWENOC @SamiZayn and @FightOwensFight will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against…@WWESoloSikoa and @WWERomanReigns 😧☝️#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ncb3rbpRVn
— WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2023
