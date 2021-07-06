wrestling / News
Tag Team Title Match Set For WWE Raw In Two Weeks
July 5, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Tag Team Championship match for Raw in two weeks. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Omos and AJ Styles will defend the titles against The Viking Raiders.
That match is set for the July 19th episode of Raw. Before that though, Omos will face Erik in his singles Raw debut next week (with the show taped on Tuesday).
The July 19th episode of Raw will be the first Raw episode in front of a live crowd since the pandemic, and will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas Texas. The show will air live on USA Network.
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Recalls Cowboy Hat Skits With Steve Austin In WWE, Vince McMahon Threatening To Fine Them For Laughing So Much
- Lana On Roman Reigns Pushing Back On Table Spot Idea With Nia Jax At WWE Survivor Series, Her Reaction To Her Role In Match
- Jon Moxley If He’d Support His Daughter Wanting to Wrestle, Renee Paquette’s Reactions To His Hardcore Wrestling
- Former WWE Doctor Talks About Treating Mick Foley After Hell in a Cell Fall