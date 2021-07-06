Tag Team Title Match Set For WWE Raw In Two Weeks

WWE has announced a Tag Team Championship match for Raw in two weeks. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Omos and AJ Styles will defend the titles against The Viking Raiders.

That match is set for the July 19th episode of Raw. Before that though, Omos will face Erik in his singles Raw debut next week (with the show taped on Tuesday).

The July 19th episode of Raw will be the first Raw episode in front of a live crowd since the pandemic, and will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas Texas. The show will air live on USA Network.