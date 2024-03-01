wrestling / News
Tag Team Title Match Announced For TNA Sacrifice Next Week
TNA Wrestling has announced a tag team title match for next week’s TNA Sacrifice event on TNA+. ABC will defend against The System’s Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards. The event happens on March 8 in Windsor, Ontario. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TNA World Heavyweight Championship: Moose (c) vs. Eric Young
* TNA Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz
* TNA World Tag Team Championship: ABC (c) vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards
* Alex Hammerstone vs. Josh Alexander
* Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin
* Mustafa Ali & Good Hands vs. Chris Sabin, KUSHIDA, & Kevin Knight
BREAKING: @The_Ace_Austin & @DashingChrisBey vs @TheEddieEdwards & @Myers_Wrestling for the TNA World Tag Team Titles goes down on March 8 at #Sacrifice LIVE on TNA+ from Windsor, ON, Canada!
Be there LIVE: https://t.co/zKR3akSuL5 pic.twitter.com/Us4EgplHVO
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 1, 2024