Tag Team Title Match Announced For TNA Sacrifice Next Week

TNA Wrestling has announced a tag team title match for next week’s TNA Sacrifice event on TNA+. ABC will defend against The System’s Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards. The event happens on March 8 in Windsor, Ontario. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA World Heavyweight Championship: Moose (c) vs. Eric Young

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz

* TNA World Tag Team Championship: ABC (c) vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards

* Alex Hammerstone vs. Josh Alexander

* Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin

* Mustafa Ali & Good Hands vs. Chris Sabin, KUSHIDA, & Kevin Knight