Tag Team Title Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw

Awesome Truth will defend the World Tag Team Championships on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced on Monday that the champions will defend their titles against JD McDonagh & Finn Balor on tonight’s show. The announcement reads:

The Judgment Day to challenge World Tag Team Champions Awesome Truth

At WrestleMania, Damian Priest and Finn Bálor lost the Undisputed Tag Team Titles in a Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match. Now, The Judgment Day is out to reclaim the gold when The Prince and JD McDonagh challenge World Tag Team Champions The Miz & R-Truth. Don’t miss all the action on Raw tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs tonight live on USA Network, is:

* World Tag Team Championship Match: Awesome Truth vs. JD McDonagh & Finn Balor

* King of the Ring Semifinals: GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso

* Queen of the Ring Semifinals: Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY

* Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable