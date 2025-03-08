wrestling / News
Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
March 7, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the full lineup below for the show, which airs next Friday on USA Network:
* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: #DIY vs. The Street Profits
* Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab
* Miz TV with guest Cody Rhodes
Barcelona are you ready?
We got a STACKED #SmackDown NEXT WEEK in Spain! 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/MfFOw9XkrJ
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2025