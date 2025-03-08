wrestling / News

Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

March 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 3-14-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the full lineup below for the show, which airs next Friday on USA Network:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: #DIY vs. The Street Profits
* Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab
* Miz TV with guest Cody Rhodes

