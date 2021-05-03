wrestling / News
Tag Team Title Matches & More Announced For Raw
The WWE Women’s and Raw Tag Team Championships will be on the line among other matches announced for Monday night’s Raw. WWE announced the following on Sunday night for tomorrow’s show:
* WWE Women Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi & Lana
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: AJ Styles & Omos vs. The New Day
* Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre OR Braun Strowman
The #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles are on the line tomorrow night as "Grand Slam Styles" @AJStylesOrg and his personal Colossus @TheGiantOmos defend against @AustinCreedWins & @TrueKofi in a #WrestleMania rematch!https://t.co/Ep3CrJ7FQK pic.twitter.com/w6VX6cF6Nd
— WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2021
The @WWE #WomensTagTitles will be on the line tomorrow night on #WWERaw as @NiaJaxWWE & @QoSBaszler defends against @NaomiWWE & @LanaWWE!https://t.co/7oBxkIFEng pic.twitter.com/CU2WHA2FoL
— WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2021
TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw #WWEChampion @fightbobby will compete against @DMcIntyreWWE OR @BraunStrowman ahead of their #WWEChampionship encounter at #WMBacklash!https://t.co/az1uZKnLeg pic.twitter.com/smRSnPKq0R
— WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Homicide On His ROH Return, Best Of Five Series With Daniel Bryan, Winning ROH Title
- Daniel Bryan On Pushing For WWE Stars To Be Able To Work In Other Companies, Biggest Lesson For Young Talent
- Ember Moon Reveals That Former Independent Wrestler Shawn Vexx Has Passed Away
- Note On Why There Was No Jump From The Pirate Ship At Wrestlemania