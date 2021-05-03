Tag Team Title Matches & More Announced For Raw

The WWE Women’s and Raw Tag Team Championships will be on the line among other matches announced for Monday night’s Raw. WWE announced the following on Sunday night for tomorrow’s show:

* WWE Women Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi & Lana

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: AJ Styles & Omos vs. The New Day

* Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre OR Braun Strowman