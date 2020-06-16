wrestling / News
Tag Team Title Matches Set For Next Week’s Raw
– WWE has two Tag Team Championship matches set for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced that the Street Profits will defend the Raw Tag Team Championships against their rivals in the Viking Raiders, while the IIconics will challenge Sasha Banks and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.
The two matches join Rey Mysterio’s return as announcements for next week’s episode, which airs Monday on USA Network.
