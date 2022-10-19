Tag Team Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Both sets of NXT Tag Team Championships will be on the line on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

* NXT Womens’ Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons