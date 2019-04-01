Update On Plans For RAW and Smackdown Tag Title Matches At Wrestlemania

In yesterday’s daily update on F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reported that the RAW tag team title match at Wrestlemania will not see The Revival defending against Ricochet and Aleister Black. The match that was announced for RAW is being set up to build to a different title defense for the “top guys” and get a new program going for them. The Revival’s match was added to the show on Tuesday to replace the Smackdown women’s title match, which was removed due to little interest.

As for Black and Ricochet, it’s possible they will be one of the teams challenging the Usos at the event. The Usos are reportedly set to defend against more than one team. An internal lineup (before changes were made this past Tuesday) included the Usos, The New Day, The Bar and Black and Ricochet. On house shows this weekend, the team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev was competing with the Usos and the Bar, so it’s possible they could be added, especially since they weren’t added to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (nor were Black and Ricochet).

According to the report, Ricochet and Black are definitely not facing the Revival at Wrestlemania.