Tag Team Title Rematch, More Set for Next Week’s WWE Raw

– WWE has confirmed another title match for next week’s edition of WWE Raw at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. In a rematch from WWE Payback, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will face The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest as they attempt to regain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. WWE confirmed the match for next week, which you can see below.

Also set for next week, Otis will face Bronson Reed to get some retribution for his tag team partner, Chad Gable, who Reed defeated last night on Raw. Lastly, Shinsuke Nakamura will respond to Seth Rollins’ challenge. Here’s the updated lineup for next week’s WWE Raw on September 25:

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships Match: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

* NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Dragon Lee

* Bronson Reed vs. Otis

* Shinsuke Nakamura responds to Seth Rollins’ challenge