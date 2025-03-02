Tag Team Title Match, Trios Match Added to AEW Revolution

Two matches have been added to AEW Revolution on March 9, including a match for the AEW World tag team championships. That match will see the Hurt Syndicate’s Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamind defend against the Outrunners. Meanwhile, Johnny TV and MxM Collection will face Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe and Big Boom! AJ at the same event. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

* AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

* Hollywood Ending Match for AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners

* #1 Contenders Match for AEW World Title: Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

* Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

* MJF vs. Hangman Page

* Big Boom! AJ, Orange Cassidy & Mark Briscoe vs. Johnny TV & MxM Collection

