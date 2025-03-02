wrestling / News
Tag Team Title Match, Trios Match Added to AEW Revolution
Two matches have been added to AEW Revolution on March 9, including a match for the AEW World tag team championships. That match will see the Hurt Syndicate’s Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamind defend against the Outrunners. Meanwhile, Johnny TV and MxM Collection will face Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe and Big Boom! AJ at the same event. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope
* AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega
* Hollywood Ending Match for AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May
* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners
* #1 Contenders Match for AEW World Title: Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet
* Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher
* MJF vs. Hangman Page
* Big Boom! AJ, Orange Cassidy & Mark Briscoe vs. Johnny TV & MxM Collection
That's @turbofloyd_ and @TruthMagnum's secret: The Outrunners are ALWAYS ready for anything! #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/kj8Kpkl8nD
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 2, 2025
Hurt Syndicste contra Outrunners por el Campeonato de Parejas de AEW en AEW Revolution!#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/lHlTMjbanq
— Fightful Español (@FightfulEspanol) March 2, 2025
Johnny TV lays out a Trios challenge to "Big Boom" AJ for #AEWRevolution!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & Max@AJbefumo | @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/UoKQGcdH8t
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2025
Has Big Justice found a couple of friends for "Big Boom" AJ face Johnny TV and MxM Collection?
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & Max@AJBefumo | @OrangeCassidy | @SussexCoChicken | @TheRealMorrison | @SuaveMansoor | @GREATBLACKOTAKU pic.twitter.com/g98eEhmNxy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2025
