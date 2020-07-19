wrestling / News

Tag Team Titles Change Hands at Horror Show at Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)

July 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Horror Show at Extreme Rules Cesaro Shinsuke Nakamura

We have new Smackdown Tag Team Champions following The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Big E. and Kofi Kingston in a Tables Match to capture the titles. You can see some pics and video from the match below.

This marks Cesaro’s second run with the Smackdown Tag Titles, having previously won them with Sheamus, and Nakamura’s first. The New Day’s sixth reign with the championships ends at 93 days.

Our ongoing coverage of the PPV is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cesaro, Extreme Rules, Shinsuke Nakamura, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading