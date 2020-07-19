Tag Team Titles Change Hands at Horror Show at Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)

We have new Smackdown Tag Team Champions following The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Big E. and Kofi Kingston in a Tables Match to capture the titles. You can see some pics and video from the match below.

This marks Cesaro’s second run with the Smackdown Tag Titles, having previously won them with Sheamus, and Nakamura’s first. The New Day’s sixth reign with the championships ends at 93 days.

Our ongoing coverage of the PPV is here.

If only that was just an INCH or two more to the left…#ExtremeRules @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/NwLpJNbLpS — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2020