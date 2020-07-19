wrestling / News
Tag Team Titles Change Hands at Horror Show at Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
We have new Smackdown Tag Team Champions following The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Big E. and Kofi Kingston in a Tables Match to capture the titles. You can see some pics and video from the match below.
This marks Cesaro’s second run with the Smackdown Tag Titles, having previously won them with Sheamus, and Nakamura’s first. The New Day’s sixth reign with the championships ends at 93 days.
Our ongoing coverage of the PPV is here.
Take THAT, @WWEGraves.#TheNewDay @WWEBigE & @TrueKofi are PUMPED heading into this #TablesMatch for the #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/sTng6kPIbh
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2020
Are we looking at the next #SmackDown #TagTeamChampions?
🧐 #ExtremeRules @ShinsukeN @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/I1ntgUpPqt
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2020
If only that was just an INCH or two more to the left…#ExtremeRules @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/NwLpJNbLpS
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 19, 2020
PUT HIM THROUGH THE TABLE!!! pic.twitter.com/nB4w9lZvpU
— Austin Creed – Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) July 19, 2020
The INTENSITY in the #TablesMatch is off the charts as @TrueKofi & @WWEBigE look to retain their #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles at The Horror Show at @WWE #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/1KWuqUsE9d
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2020
In @TrueKofi we trust. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/at2tin9KzM
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2020
WE HAVE NEW CHAMPS.@WWECesaro & @ShinsukeN have ended #TheNewDay's 8️⃣th reign to become the new #SmackDown #TagTeamChampions! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/13OZbKKTne
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on If He Has More Respect For Tony Khan After They Spoke, The Possibility Of Working For AEW
- Mike Bennett Said WWE Never Paid For His Rehab Because He Never Went To Rehab
- Joey Ryan Address Recent Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Him, Reactivates Social Media Accounts
- Backstage Notes on Extreme Rules ‘Swamp Fight’ Filming Details & Finish (SPOILERS)